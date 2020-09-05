VIDEO: BTS’ Dynamite finds a new fan in Tiger Shroff as he adds his own twist with insane dance moves

Tiger Shroff seems to have joined the BTS fan club after their recent hit song Dynamite. Taking to social media, Tiger shared his dance video where he was seen grooving to the K-pop Band's song.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who is known for his killer dance moves, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome Baaghi 3 star dances like a dream and every time, he drops a new dance video, his fans go berserk. Speaking of this, Saturday came with a special treat for his fans as Tiger shared a cool dance video where he was seen grooving to K-pop boys band BTS' new song, Dynamite. The handsome and muscular star gave his own twist to the BTS song and left all BTS stans excited.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared the dance video where he along with two other choreographers, was seen grooving to the peppy beats of the BTS song. Dynamite already has been on a record-breaking spree and well, it surely seems that with Tiger joining the bandwagon of grooving to the BTS song, we can expect all fans of the K-pop band to be mighty impressed. Not just this, Tiger was seen flaunting his beefed up muscles in a vest and pants as he danced to the tunes of BTS song Dynamite.

Tiger shared the video and wrote, "Anyone else in love with bts’ new single! #dynamite @bts.bighitofficial @paresshss @yashjain_14 @_anjalli_." Soon, comments begin to drop and many loved his moves on the BTS song. His sister Krishna Shroff claimed to have heard the song for the first time in Tiger's dance video and she too was extremely impressed. She wrote, "Me, but only after I saw this video."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video of dancing to BTS' Dynamite:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. He will now be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to Tiger's debut flick and reportedly, Sara Ali Khan and are in the race for the leading lady. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

