  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THIS video clip of Ranveer Singh auditioning for Band Baaja Baarat proves he was born to be an actor; Watch

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 and due to the pandemic, the films’ release has been postponed.
5068 reads Mumbai
THIS video clip of Ranveer Singh auditioning for Band Baaja Baarat proves he was born to be an actor; WatchTHIS video clip of Ranveer Singh auditioning for Band Baaja Baarat proves he was born to be an actor; Watch
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baarat and post that, he was seen in a series of films such as Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Gully boy, Simmba, Padmaavat and others and today, we got our hands on a major throwback video of Ranveer Singh wherein he is seen auditioning for Band Baaja Baarat. Yes, Ranveer’s audition clip from his debut film Band Baaja Baarat is going viral on the internet as a fan club of the actor shared the video of Ranveer auditioning for his first film on social media.

In the said video, Ranveer Singh is seen wearing an all white attire and is seen mouthing a dialogue from the film and later, in another video, Bhumi Pednekar, who was then a casting director, revealed that she was the one who took Ranveer’s auditions and in the clip, Bhumi recalls auditioning Ranveer in 2010, as she reveals she was intimidated' by Ranveer's energy and was bowled over by his audition act.

Currently, Ranveer Singh is quarantining at home with wifey Deepika Padukone and on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 and due to the pandemic, the films’ release has been postponed.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Anonymous 40 minutes ago

He is the best actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement