THIS video clip of Ranveer Singh auditioning for Band Baaja Baarat proves he was born to be an actor; Watch

made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baarat and post that, he was seen in a series of films such as Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Gully boy, Simmba, Padmaavat and others and today, we got our hands on a major throwback video of Ranveer Singh wherein he is seen auditioning for Band Baaja Baarat. Yes, Ranveer’s audition clip from his debut film Band Baaja Baarat is going viral on the internet as a fan club of the actor shared the video of Ranveer auditioning for his first film on social media.

In the said video, Ranveer Singh is seen wearing an all white attire and is seen mouthing a dialogue from the film and later, in another video, Bhumi Pednekar, who was then a casting director, revealed that she was the one who took Ranveer’s auditions and in the clip, Bhumi recalls auditioning Ranveer in 2010, as she reveals she was intimidated' by Ranveer's energy and was bowled over by his audition act.

Currently, Ranveer Singh is quarantining at home with wifey and on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 and due to the pandemic, the films’ release has been postponed.

