VIDEO: Coronavirus affected Kanika Kapoor spotted singing, interacting with guests at party post London return

A new video has surfaced from a party where Kanika Kapoor, who has been tested positive for coronavirus, was seen performing post her return from London. Watch the video below as the 41-year-old singer is seen singing amidst a crowd.

In what came as a shocker of a news and shook the entertainment world in India, Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus. What was puzzling to many was how the singer, who had returned from London recently was not tested at the airport, not did she get quarantined. In an interview with Republic TV, Kanika stressed the fact that she had not attended any party post her return from London. In fact, she was only with her family, all of whom have now been transferred to a hospital with Kanika in tow.

Contrary to her statement, however, is her dad Rajeev Kapoor, who revealed to Aaj Tak that his daughter had attended 3-4 parties and had interacted with close to 300-400 people. Now, for some more evidence on getting closer to the truth, India TV got their hands on a video fo Kanika performing at a party, which allegedly took place after her London return. The Baby Doll singer was seen dressed in Indian wear as she performed a song with an older gentleman while a crowd gathered around the band set up.

Check out coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor performing at a party post her London return below:

What do you have to say about the entire predicament surrounding Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor's father ADMITS Coronavirus positive singer was part of four parties since returning from London

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant seen with Kanika Kapoor at a party; attends Parliament next day

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor exposed to grandmother leaves Meet Bros’ Manmeet Gulzar worried: Hope it does not affect them

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor is 1st Bollywood celeb to contract Coronavirus; Singer's negligent behaviour a red flag?

Meanwhile, Kanika had taken to her Instagram page to reveal her diagnosis. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well," Kapoor wrote.

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," Kapoor added.

Credits :India TV

Read More