VIDEO: Coronavirus infected Kanika Kapoor and her family taken to the hospital in Lucknow

Kanika Kapoor has been infected with Coronavirus. A video of the singer getting into an ambulance has surfaced online.

Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer confirmed of being infected with the Covid-19 virus earlier today. The Bollywood singer issued a statement after numerous outlets hinted that Kanika was India's first celebrity to have contracted the disease. While the country waited for confirmation on the reports from Kanika, a Twitter user shared a video claiming it was Kanika and her family boarding an ambulance. The singer, who is currently in Lucknow, had confirmed she and her family have been quarantined.

In the video, Kanika is seen making her way into the ambulance while her mother and father join her. The Twitter account claims Kanika and her parents were headed to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. A few hours after the video surfaced online, Kanika revealed she noticed the symptoms four days ago.

"For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19," she revealed. "My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," she added.

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19

She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here we can see she’s been taken to KGMU,Lucknow alongwith her family #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/wgGQy5kPUW — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 20, 2020

The singer had recently returned from London. Rumours sparked that she exited the airport without getting herself check. However, in her statement, she clarifies that she underwent a test as per the norms. "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," she said.

