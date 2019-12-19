VIDEO: Deepika Padukone bonds with a young girl and makes our hearts melt; Watch

Deepika Padukone made her way to a fashion awards show last night. The actress was seen bonding with a young girl at the event. Check out the video below.

has our hearts melting! The Bollywood diva was recently spotted at a fashion award function. The Chhapaak star was seen flaunting a gorgeous floral printed saree while she bonded with fellow Bollywood stars at the event. While we couldn't take our eyes off Deepika, she left us gushing when she was bonding with a little girl present at the event. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Deepika was seen seated at the event and talking to a young girl.

The actress, undisturbed by the cameras around her, was seen talking to the little one about her school and class. The adorable girl, who seems to have met Deepika before, was shy at first but began opening to the star. Deepika made her feel oh-so-comfortable as she wrapped her arm around her and asked her questions about her life.

Deepika also offered the little one to sit beside her. But before she could make her comfortable, she asked her to seek permission from her mother.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Deepika is gearing for the release of Chhapaak. The trailer was released last week and it caught everyone's attention. The actress plays an acid attack victim in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. Deepika is seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the 2020 drama. The team dropped the movie's first song yesterday. Check it out here: Chhapaak Song Nok Jhok Out: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's heartwarming chemistry is to die for

