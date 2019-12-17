Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake; WATCH VIDEO
Not sure about Death by Chocolate but we sure have died a little today courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. A few weeks ago, Chhapaak star took to Twitter and compared Hrithik in War with Death By Chocolate. Fans couldn't stop themselves from agreeing with Deepika's comment on Hrithik's look in War. Cut to the weekend gone by and a video from Rohini Iyer's star-studded party has made its way online showcasing the two stars together. Hrithik and Deepika joined several other stars from the industry to party through the night on Saturday at Rohini's residence. Photos of the two are still all over social media
While photos show Deepika and Hrithik bonding, a new video shows Deepika holding a plate of chocolate cake and Hrithik scooping out a bite from the cake and feeding the actress. Deepika is visibly shy as Hrithik gives her a piece of the cake. The War actor took a bite of the slice and was impressed with the cake while Deepika couldn't take her eyes off Hrithik.
Check out the heart-melting video below:
Don't you wish you were in the place of Deepika? We sure do! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below while we beg Bollywood to cast the two stars together.
Comments
Katrina is cheap right from the beginning.
Kat break up Deepika Ranvir, Kat went after married HR Kat went back after Salman who was with lulia and now Kat breaks up Vicky Harleen!!
Itne pyar s agar HR mujhe zehar bi khilega na tu kha Longi magar mere ese naseeb kahan. Hate Dp.
I wish I was there instead of Deepika.
I envy her.
Kangana and Katrina along with their cheap fandom are burning out of jealousy.
Deepu and Duggu are giving serious burns to the haters. Lol.
Sexiest man and woman of the decade. Want them in a movie.
Most cutest jodi.
Looks like someone is High !!!!
Not how a married woman should be behaving.. PV please post
Stop being a racist. See how married man was behaving. Hugging ,kissing his costars and having his makeup done by Katrina.
Post
DP n Ranvir open marriage for sure
Awwww my two fav ppl together.
Aww my two fav....
Gosh such tacky PR. Dont bore us with your cheap antics even if ur doing a film.
Aww jealous kangana PR is here.
Very Cute video
They r so gorgeous together
Kat immediately had to attend a party with hrithik after deepika and his pics where everywhere lol. Insecure kat. Destroyed hrithik marriage even salman said it in koffee with karan that she was with hrithik and ranbir left. Shes cheapo not deepika. They are just friends so everyone should relax. Katrina wear cheap clothes and dances vulgar isnt that despo?? Love the video
She might be so beautiful... but something in her eyes look dead.. something going on for sure...
Why such desperation and tackiness?? Hrithik should also dress his age. Isnt he going to be 50 soon?
So cute! I want to see them on screen
Even his co-stars don't act like this
Desperate Deepika..she is behaving quite cheap actually. Anything to be cast opposite him, unlike Kat.
I agree.DP always comes across as cheap,right from Vin Diesel in the xxx promos to this
I am a big fan of hrithk and my brother too, I wish that some day I meet rhitik and have a date with him
