Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake; WATCH VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shared an intimate moment at Rohini Iyer's bash over the weekend. A video from the party shows the War star feeding the Chhapaak actress a piece of cake while Deepika cannot take her eyes off the star.
93975 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 01:51 pm
VIDEO: Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake VIDEO: Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake
  • 27
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Not sure about Death by Chocolate but we sure have died a little today courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. A few weeks ago, Chhapaak star took to Twitter and compared Hrithik in War with Death By Chocolate. Fans couldn't stop themselves from agreeing with Deepika's comment on Hrithik's look in War. Cut to the weekend gone by and a video from Rohini Iyer's star-studded party has made its way online showcasing the two stars together. Hrithik and Deepika joined several other stars from the industry to party through the night on Saturday at Rohini's residence. Photos of the two are still all over social media

While photos show Deepika and Hrithik bonding, a new video shows Deepika holding a plate of chocolate cake and Hrithik scooping out a bite from the cake and feeding the actress. Deepika is visibly shy as Hrithik gives her a piece of the cake. The War actor took a bite of the slice and was impressed with the cake while Deepika couldn't take her eyes off Hrithik.

Check out the heart-melting video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone  (@deepikascupcakes) on

Don't you wish you were in the place of Deepika? We sure do! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below while we beg Bollywood to cast the two stars together. 

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Comments

Anonymous

Katrina is cheap right from the beginning.

Anonymous

Kat break up Deepika Ranvir, Kat went after married HR Kat went back after Salman who was with lulia and now Kat breaks up Vicky Harleen!!

Anonymous

Itne pyar s agar HR mujhe zehar bi khilega na tu kha Longi magar mere ese naseeb kahan. Hate Dp.

Anonymous

I wish I was there instead of Deepika.

Anonymous

I envy her.

Anonymous

Kangana and Katrina along with their cheap fandom are burning out of jealousy.

Anonymous

Deepu and Duggu are giving serious burns to the haters. Lol.

Anonymous

Sexiest man and woman of the decade. Want them in a movie.

Anonymous

Most cutest jodi.

Anonymous

Looks like someone is High !!!!

Anonymous

Not how a married woman should be behaving.. PV please post

Anonymous

Stop being a racist. See how married man was behaving. Hugging ,kissing his costars and having his makeup done by Katrina.
Post

Anonymous

DP n Ranvir open marriage for sure

Anonymous

Awwww my two fav ppl together.

Anonymous

Aww my two fav....

Anonymous

Gosh such tacky PR. Dont bore us with your cheap antics even if ur doing a film.

Anonymous

Aww jealous kangana PR is here.

Anonymous

Very Cute video

Anonymous

They r so gorgeous together

Anonymous

Kat immediately had to attend a party with hrithik after deepika and his pics where everywhere lol. Insecure kat. Destroyed hrithik marriage even salman said it in koffee with karan that she was with hrithik and ranbir left. Shes cheapo not deepika. They are just friends so everyone should relax. Katrina wear cheap clothes and dances vulgar isnt that despo?? Love the video

Anonymous

She might be so beautiful... but something in her eyes look dead.. something going on for sure...

Anonymous

Why such desperation and tackiness?? Hrithik should also dress his age. Isnt he going to be 50 soon?

Anonymous

So cute! I want to see them on screen

Anonymous

Even his co-stars don't act like this

Anonymous

Desperate Deepika..she is behaving quite cheap actually. Anything to be cast opposite him, unlike Kat.

Anonymous

I agree.DP always comes across as cheap,right from Vin Diesel in the xxx promos to this

Anonymous

I am a big fan of hrithk and my brother too, I wish that some day I meet rhitik and have a date with him

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement