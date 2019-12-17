Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake; WATCH VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shared an intimate moment at Rohini Iyer's bash over the weekend. A video from the party shows the War star feeding the Chhapaak actress a piece of cake while Deepika cannot take her eyes off the star.

Not sure about Death by Chocolate but we sure have died a little today courtesy and . A few weeks ago, Chhapaak star took to Twitter and compared Hrithik in War with Death By Chocolate. Fans couldn't stop themselves from agreeing with Deepika's comment on Hrithik's look in War. Cut to the weekend gone by and a video from Rohini Iyer's star-studded party has made its way online showcasing the two stars together. Hrithik and Deepika joined several other stars from the industry to party through the night on Saturday at Rohini's residence. Photos of the two are still all over social media

While photos show Deepika and Hrithik bonding, a new video shows Deepika holding a plate of chocolate cake and Hrithik scooping out a bite from the cake and feeding the actress. Deepika is visibly shy as Hrithik gives her a piece of the cake. The War actor took a bite of the slice and was impressed with the cake while Deepika couldn't take her eyes off Hrithik.

Check out the heart-melting video below:

Don't you wish you were in the place of Deepika? We sure do! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below while we beg Bollywood to cast the two stars together.

Credits :Instagram

