VIDEO: Deepika Padukone is 'scorching it' in Pathaan song, aag lag jaayegi says Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh chatted with his fans via an Instagram Live on Wednesday and revealed several details about what's happening and what's hot. Giving fans an update about wifey Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh revealed that the actress is currently in Spain's Mallorca shooting for a Pathaan song that he's already heard.

In the video, Ranveer begins by saying, "My wife's out of town. She's in Spain shooting for Pathaan..big ol' actioner for Yash Raj with the king Shah Rukh Khan and sexy, sexy John Abraham. She's telling me, 'My God, baby, your gonna look at John's body'. I was like, 'Yeah baby, I know. He's got one hot bod on him'."

Continuing, Ranveer revealed some solid details about Pathaan's song which the actress is currently shooting. "She is in Mallorca shooting a very glamorous song for Pathaan. I've heard the song. It's amazing. It's Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. I think Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am is shooting the song. So, she is now with Deepika in Spain."

The actor added that despite being in the industry for so long, both Deepika and Vaibhavi have not yet worked together. "They are collaborating for the first time. Isn't it strange that their paths have not crossed?"

Elaborating on Deepika's look from Pathaan, Ranveer added, "It's exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband so she gives me a sneak peek of how she's looking (rolls his eyes) my god. You guys will have to wait for it man. She's just scorching it. Super fit and super glamorous. Shaleena (Nathani) is styling her. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like aag lag jayegi screen pe. So that's the wifey update!"

Ranveer shot the video while he was travelling. Check it out:

