VIDEO: Deepika Padukone walks past American singer Jason Derulo at Mumbai Airport; Did you notice?

Deepika Padukone has been serving some stunning airport looks in the last few weeks. The actress makes heads turn every time she is spotted by the paparazzi, and never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices. She was clicked by the paparazzi early morning on Tuesday as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. She looked stunning in a bright orange and camouflage trench coat paired with khaki green sweatshirt and track pants. You may have already seen the video of the actress being spotted at the airport, but did you notice American singer Jason Derulo in it?

Deepika Padukone walks past Jason Derulo at Mumbai Airport

Yes, you read that right! Video of Deepika making her way to the entrance gate of the airport surfaced on Instagram, and fans were quick to notice that she walked past Jason Derulo in the video that has now gone viral. The paparazzi kept clicking pictures of Deepika as she made her way to the gate, and as she neared the gate, she turned around briefly and flashed her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi. At the same time, we can also see Jason Derulo standing near the gate, and looks like Deepika failed to notice him standing there.

Fans were quick to spot Jason Derulo in the video, and they pointed out the same by dropping comments on the post shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Jason Derulo was in Mumbai for professional reasons. In case you missed it, check out the video below!

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film broke records at the box office, and recently also premiered on Prime Video. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

