VIDEO: Disha Patani is officially a BTS stan and is OBSESSED with the K pop band's song Boy With Luv

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a video of BTS song Boy With Luv and expressed her adulation for the K-pop band on social media.

Actress has been spending time amid lockdown at home. The Malang star has been making the most of her time by spending it with her pets. However, on Thursday, Disha revealed what she is currently obsessing over and it will surely leave BTS fans extremely happy. The gorgeous star shared her love for the K-pop band and even shared the current song that she is obsessing over by the boy band. Disha often keeps her fans updated about her shenanigans amid lockdown and once again, she did the same.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha dropped a video of the BTS song Boy With Love and expressed her love for the popular K-pop band. The song also features American singer Halsey with BTS boys. The popular song had come out back in April and it left everyone in awe. Now, it seems like Disha too has been a BTS stan and her recent video of their song reveals the fact to her fans. She captioned the video as, “Obsessed @bts.bighitofficial.”

The Malang star left her fans in awe as she expressed her love for the K-pop band that enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

Here is Disha Patani’s Instagram story with video of BTS song Boy with Luv:

Meanwhile, a day back, Disha was spotted heading out in the city with close friend Tiger Shroff. On the work front, she was last seen in Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Prior to that, her film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu was loved by fans. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Also, she has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

