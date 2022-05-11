Video: Don't miss Ibrahim Ali Khan's candid unseen moment from a breakfast date.

While Bollywood's star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are already working on their first project, there has been no word on Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut so far. However, we do know that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to follow in his father and sister Sara's footsteps. Before he makes his big Bollywood debut, Ibrahim is currently busy being an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Several photos of Ibrahim along with the film's crew have surfaced on social media. Thanks to the young star kid's popularity on social media, his fans have already dedicated several fan clubs to him. One such club recently dropped an unseen video of Ibrahim from a breakfast date.

While we're not sure if the video was from the sets of RRKPK, it caught Ibrahim in a candid moment. In the video, we get to see a delicious plate of French toast, until the camera pans and Ibrahim is caught unaware. Well, while he can be seen enjoying his plate of food, he also adorably smiles for the camera.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's candid video below:

On Tuesday, the paparazzi in the city snapped Ibrahim in the city as he stepped out to catch a movie in the theatre with friends. He looked smart in a blue and yellow sweatshirt with matching joggers. Click the link below to check out the photos.

