Video: Fans go gaga over Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's cute moments at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hits theatres today and the team held a special screening on Thursday night. Industry's several personalities were in attendance including Kiara's rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra. Videos from the event surfaced on social media and Sidharth can be seen congratulating Kiara as he comes out of the screening theatre.

In the video, the duo can be seen surrounded several people as they are being escorted towards the exit. In one video, Sidharth can also be seen hugging Kartik and congratulating both of them on Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, it was Sidharth and Kiara's cute moments that left their fans in a tizzy.

In the surfaced videos, fans couldn't help but notice how the rumoured lovers were confused whether to hold hands or no. "They are so cute hand hold karu ki nahi confuse lol," wrote one fan. While another remarked, "They wanted to hold each others hand." One die-hard fans commented, "How sweet these two are love. Bless them, and I wish them happiness always #Kiara #Siddharth."

Take a look at Kiara and Sidharth's glimpse:

The Anees Bazmee directorial releases in theatres on Friday, 20 May. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Apart from Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

