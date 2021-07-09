VIDEO: HERE’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when a fan traveled from Rajasthan to meet her with a special gift

Janhvi Kapoor humbly obliged a super fan who came all the way from Rajasthan and presented her with a special gift. Check out her reaction.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by the members of the paparazzi outside her pilates class where she met with a wonderful surprise. The ‘Dhadak’ actor looked astounded in the video posted by a paparazzi account when she realized that a die-hard fan has traveled all the way from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet her favorite actress. The excited fan was helped by the paparazzi members in getting introduced to the star who presented Janhvi with a large photo frame of the actress. Janhvi humbly met with the man and accepted his gift while handing her things to the handyman.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fan appeared to be carrying a framed picture of the actor wrapped in a blue gloss sheet. Janhvi met the fan and after a while, drove off in her car. Janhvi’s gesture received positive comments from the fans on the video as they lauded her and the fan from Rajasthan as well. Janhvi incidentally made her film debut with the film called ‘Dhadak’, which was set in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The film co-starred Ishaan Khatter as Dhadak became his second film after his debut with Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond the Clouds’.

Post-Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in the horror short directed by Zoya Akhtar under the anthology titled ‘Ghost Stories’. Last year, she appeared in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ presenting the real-life fighter pilot’s life. Earlier in 2021, Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao led ‘Roohi’ to become one of the few films to get a release date. The horror-comedy did not impress the audience or the critics. Janhvi has finished the principal photography of Aanand Rai’s production ‘Good Luck Jerry’. She will be seen in the forthcoming Dostana 2.

