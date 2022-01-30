VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan seen holding hands with mystery woman is musician and actress Saba Azad; Watch

Hrithik Roshan sent his fans into a tizzy when he was snapped over the weekend exiting a restaurant. Well, if your still in the dark about what's happening, let us bring you up to speed. Turns out, the paparazzi reached a suburban restaurant on Friday night and saw Hrithik making an exit. However, the actor wasn't solo and was snapped holding hands with a mystery woman.

We have now got our hands on the video and we can now confirm that this mystery woman is musician and actress Saba Azad. The one half of band Madboy Mink, Saba Azad was seen walking behind Hrithik as the actor held her hand and made his way towards the car.

While Hrithik did not pose for the paparazzi with Saba, he first made sure that she safely sat inside the car. The actor then also joined Saba in the car and waved out to the paparazzi before zooming off. The video has left the actor's fans wondering if Hrithik and Saba are dating or if the duo met to discuss an upcoming project.

Take a look at Hrithik and Saba's video as they exit the eatery while holding hands:

Saba and her co-band member Imaad Shah, Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah's son, are a popular funky-electronic music duo and have been creating music for several years. Apart from her music, Saba has also starred in several projects. She was last seen in Netflix Original Feels Like Ishq and will be seen in upcoming web series Rocket Boys.

As for Hrithik, the actor separated from ex-wife Sussanne Khan a few years ago. However, the former couple continue to be co-parents to their two sons.

ALSO READ: PICS: Hrithik Roshan snapped holding hands as he exits restaurant with mystery woman