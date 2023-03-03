VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan trains hard for Fighter; Zayed Khan REACTS: ‘Can’t wait to see…’

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, is currently shooting for his next, aerial action entertainer Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, and it will mark Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration with her. Needless to say, fans are super-excited about the film, and have been waiting with bated breaths for each and every update. Hrithik has left no stone unturned in his prep for the film, and has also been working out with his trainer Kris Gethin. As his trainer leaves for the US, Hrithik wrote a note to thank him, and also shared a workout video that shows his intense training. Zayed Khan has also reacted to the video!

Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse of his workout for Fighter

The video shared by Hrithik shows him doing arm exercises, while his trainer motivates him. Kris pushes him to do better and is heard saying, “You got this Hrithik. Come on, let’s go, drive.” In his note, Hrithik wrote that Kris is heading back to the US tomorrow. They trained intensely for 6 months, and still have 10 weeks to go before the completion of their 2nd phase, and Hrithik wrote that he couldn’t have been ‘more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process’. Hrithik thanked Kris for his integrity towards his work, and the wisdom that he brings to the gym. He concluded the note by writing that he loves working with him not just for the transformations, but also in hopes that his passion and energy rub off on him.

Kris reacted to Hrithik’s post and thanked him. He added, “And I hope some of your good looks, bicep peaks and dance moves rub off on me. It’s always a pleasure and I can’t wait to see the bar you set next.” Meanwhile, Zayed Khan wrote, “Can't wait to see how chiseled you have become this time around brother.” Fans were also incredibly excited for Fighter, and while one commented, “Hrithik The Fighter,” another one asked, “when is fighter teaser coming.” Check out the video below!

About Fighter

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik’s film WAR. Anil Kapoor also stars in Fighter, which is expected to release in January next year.

