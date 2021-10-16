VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan turns ‘Garba boy’ in the gym; Leaves Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in splits

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s love for fitness is no secret to fans. Just one look at his lean and perfectly sculpted body, gives us a hint at the amount of hardwork the actor puts in towards maintaining it. Time and again, Hrithik’s muscular physique doesn’t only give fitness inspiration to fans but also makes his followers in awe of the star. However, on Saturday, October 16, the Krrish actor turned into a ‘Garba boy’ in his gym.

It so happened that during his vigorous workout session, someone ended up playing an 80s classic song. Upon listening to it, the Dhoom 2 star left his workout and ended up burning some calories while playing garba inside the gym. All the spectators around him had a good laugh as they witnessed the actor’s jovial nature. In the clip, drenched in sweat, Hrithik does a few rounds of garba in a circle and as the music changes, he switches his dance form as well. While sharing the clip, Hrithik wrote, “When Bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in gym.”

Take a look at the video below:

His jovial nature ended up impressing umpteen fans along with famous Bollywood celebs. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon flooded his comment section with their funny reactions. Even his fan army ended up leaving a barrage of appreciatory comments under the post. Check out their reactions below:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh.

