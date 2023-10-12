VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad takes over fashion runway with her melodious performance

Actress Saba Azad is making headlines for leading the TV series Who's Your Gynac. The Bollywood celebrity was earlier spotted walking home after completing her workout session. She also recently flew to the national capital to attend a coveted fashion event that saw celebrities walk the ramp for some popular designers. Saba also made it to the runway as a model and as a performer.

Saba Azad takes over the runway with her rockstar performance

Saba Azad being papped at New Delhi airport among other stars was an indication that a mega fashion event was in the offing and that’s exactly what happened. The event that takes place annually saw celebs like Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Saba Azad walking the runway for a brand and they legit stole the show. But what got everyone's attention was the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge performing at the event. In a video, Saba can be seen wearing a gorgeous three-piece attire. Styling her hair in dramatic waves and sporting glowy makeup, she looked like a rockstar. Wearing a comfortable pair of sneakers, Saba took over the mic and impressed the audience with her melodious voice. Just like an ace performer, she also showed some of her dance moves on the runway.

Take a look at the video:

More about Saba Azad

It’s a known fact that Saba Azad is an actress who stepped into Bollywood with Dil Kabaddi. However, not many know that she’s also a talented musician and performed in theatre from a very young age. Interestingly, she is also a trained dancer in multiple forms. She has been dating Hrithik Roshan since last year. A while back, the Greek God of Bollywood was out for the shoot of his upcoming movie Fighter. However, after he returned to India, the couple reunited and were seen heading for a date night in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

After gracing the screens with Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan started working on his action film Fighter which is expected to release sometime next year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

