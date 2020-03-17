THIS video of Janhvi Kapoor ‘making noises’ while sipping coconut water with a school friend cannot go amiss

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In this video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen sipping coconut water with a school friend. Take a look

Janhvi Kapoor is a social media star as every now and then, this Dhadak actress gives a sneak peek into her life to her Instafam. From her candid clicks, workout videos to vacay pictures, 23-year-old Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram world is something to watch out for and today, while browsing through the internet, we happened to come across a major throwback video of Janhvi and her friend, which looks like a video from her school days, wherein Janhvi Kapoor is seen sipping on coconut water with a friend. In the video, both Janhvi and her friend are seen wearing, in what looks like school uniforms.

In the said video, Janhvi Kapoor and her friend are seen drinking coconut water and her friend bursts into laughter when Janhvi starts to make noise while sipping it. Well, this video will definitely give an insight into the naughty side of Janhvi and boy, we totally love it. A few days back, Janhvi celebrated her 23rd birthday with friends and family, and after ringing in her birthday at midnight with Anshula and Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated the day by cutting a cake with the media and paparazzi.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, and next, Janhvi will be seen in Sharan Sharma’s Kargil Girl, and ’s Dostana co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay.

Check out the throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor having fun with a friend while sipping coconut water:

