VIDEO: Javed Akhtar spotted at hospital post Shabana Azmi's car crash; lyricist is safe
In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway when her car rammed into a truck.
Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020
Add new comment