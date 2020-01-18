VIDEO: Javed Akhtar spotted at hospital post Shabana Azmi's car crash; lyricist is safe

Shabana Azmi met with an accident at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and as per reports, while Shabani got injured, Javed Akhtar is safe.

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway when her car rammed into a truck.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Credits :ANI

