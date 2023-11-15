VIDEO: Kajol celebrates Bhai Dooj with siblings, says it 'should be called Children's Day'

Kajol is one of the most successful and acclaimed actresses in Bollywood. In her long career, she has acted in several iconic movies. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, where she frequently posts. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared a lovely video with her siblings.

Kajol celebrates Bhai Dooj

Today, on November 15th, Kajol took to her Instagram to share a special video on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The video features her pictures and moments with her siblings, including Tanisha Mukherjee. In the caption, the My Name Is Khan actress wrote that this occasion should be called Children's Day. She wrote, "#Bhaidooj should ideally be called #childrensday .. when so many siblings get together all we can be in five years old together."

Check out her post!

Kajol shared her dog’s pic on Children’s Day

On the eve of Children’s Day, Kajol shared a picture with her dog on Instagram. She wrote, “#happychildrensday to my two babies.. who were this small exactly one year ago .. all of 2 kgs and struggling .. and now all big and grown up”

A user commented, “Puppy love is the best love ever.” Another user wrote, “My Love Kajol.” One person penned, “O gosh look at these cutiiiies .... I need to hug them too”, “My goodness..I don’t know who’s cuter,” “Omgg cutestt”, and “Stunning.”

Kajol's work front

Workwise, Kajol was recently seen playing a lawyer in the web series The Trial. She also appeared in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. The actress is doing Kriti SAnon's maiden production venture, Do Patti, with Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, she is also doing Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

