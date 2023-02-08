VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor is joined by ‘best workout buddy’ Jeh Ali Khan as she preps for The Crew; Fans react

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impressive social media game, and she often treats her 9.9 million followers on Instagram with pictures from her day-to-day life. Not just on special occasions, the actress also loves to share glimpses of her everyday life with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Taimur and Jeh’s adorable videos never fail to leave fans gushing over the two! The actress has been preparing for her upcoming project The Crew, for which she will begin shooting after March. Before that, she has been working out intensely, and she recently shared a video that shows her with her ‘best workout buddy’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video that shows her working out at her home. The actress is seen in all-black athleisure, with with her arms outstretched while she works out with a support under her shoulders. Her youngest son Jeh Ali Khan then enters the frame, and joins his mom amidst the workout session. He is seen in a sea-green t-shirt and grey shorts, as he attempts to climb over the support, before quickly moving away. The video is just too adorable, and is sure to drive away your mid-week blues. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “Working out with my best workout buddy#MomLife #MidweekBalance #TheCrew #Reels #Workout @maheshfitnessclub.”

Rhea Kapoor, co-producer of The Crew commented on Kareena’s post and wrote, “Looking (fire emoji,” while Jeh’s aunt Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Jeh jaaaaan!” Fans also gushed over the video, and while one fan wrote, “fire bebo,” another one commented, “Such an inspiration!.” Check out the video below!