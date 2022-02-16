VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan delights a paparazzo as she poses for a picture while exiting restaurant; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out for a lunch date with her friends and manager and ended up delighting a paparazzo. On Wednesday afternoon, Kareena was seen stepping out of an upscale suburban restaurant with her manager and friend. The actress as usual looked chic and casual as she sported lavender joggers and teamed that with a black sleeveless top.

Kareena upped her style game with a black baseball cap and white sneakers. The paparazzi spotted Kareena stepping out of the restaurant and making her way to the car. However, before she could zoom off, the paparazzi requested Kareena for a picture. The actress obliged for a photo as the excited cameraperson came and stood right next to Bebo with a wide smile.

The paparazzo was without a doubt excited about posing with his favourite superstar. Kareena then bid them goodbye and headed towards her car.

On Tuesday, Kareena was snapped in the city with her son Taimur as they arrived for her dad Randhir Kapoor's birthday lunch. The family lunch also saw Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria among many others in attendance.

