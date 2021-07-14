VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor sweats it out with cousin Armaan Jain and sister in law Anissa Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Armaan Jain and sister in law Anissa Malhotra for a vigorous workout session.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a glimpse of a special online workout session. The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress joined her cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra to sweat it out. Kareena shared a short clip on her Instagram story and wrote, “At it...love it!!”. In the video, she was seen in an open space performing a set of sit-ups. In another frame, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra also followed the actress. The trainer recorded their session. Armaan also shared the same clip on his IG story and captioned, “Back at it”.

The ‘Jab We Met’ star, who welcomed her second son Jeh earlier this year, has been working out at home for the past few months. On the International Yoga day, Kareena dropped a picture of hers on the photo-sharing application and wrote, “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people”.

Click HERE to see the story.

Recently, Kareena unveiled her first book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today." With it, she shared a video in which she is seen taking out her book from the oven and showing the cover to her fans.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils her 'Pregnancy Bible': In many ways, it is like my third child

Share your comment ×