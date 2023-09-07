VIDEO: Katrina Kaif spotted leaving Mumbai studio; fans believe she is dubbing for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif, the famous Bollywood star is going through an exciting phase in her professional front. As you may know, Katrina is set to return as Zoya Humaimi in the highly anticipated upcoming spy thriller, Tiger 3. The project, which features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the titular role, is set to hit the screens this Diwali. On September 6, Wednesday night, Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving the Yash Raj Studios, and the fans are now speculating that the actress started dubbing for Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif looks comfy in casuals as she leaves the dubbing studio

In the recent paparazzi video which is now going viral on social media, Katrina Kaif is seen leaving the dubbing studio, in her car. In the video, the celebrated star looked comfy in casual outfits, which consisted of a dark grey sweatshirt, and a pair of trousers. Katrina completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a messy top knot. Even though the photographers tried to get the actress to pose for pictures, she chose to not look at the camera, and quickly left the studio.

Watch Katrina Kaif's video from Yash Raj Studios, below:

Did Katrina start dubbing for Tiger 3?

After the actress was spotted leaving the Yash Raj dubbing studio on Wednesday night, the fans have come to the conclusion that she has kickstarted the dubbing works for Tiger 3, which is produced by the prestigious production banner. Meanwhile, the rumor mills suggest that the highly anticipated Tiger 3 teaser might get its theatrical release along with Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which is releasing on September 7, Thursday. However, none of the reports are officially confirmed yet.

About Tiger 3

Salman Khan is reprising his celebrated character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, a highly skilled RAW agent in the highly anticipated project, which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan is making a special appearance as Pathaan in the movie, which features Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. Tiger 3 will feature Ashutosh Rana, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, Varinder Singh Ghuman, and others in the supporting roles. Pritam is composing songs for the film, which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

