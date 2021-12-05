VIDEO: Katrina Kaif's mum spotted as she leaves actress' home on Sunday morning as wedding day inches closer.

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding day inches closer, preparations are underway in full swing as the actress' family has reached Mumbai. For the unversed, Katrina's siblings and her mum Suzanne Turquotte arrived in the city and have been spotted more than once. From shopping to hitting the gym, Katrina's family is gearing up for the big day.

On Sunday morning, Katrina's mum Suzanne was spotted once more leaving the actress' residence. The paparazzi, who have been stationed outside Katrina's home, snapped her elderly mum sitting inside the car. Katrina and Vicky's big day is inching closer as with the wedding festivities to kick off on 7 December.

Take a look at the video below: