VIDEO: Make way for Priyanka Chopra and her 'new year new hair'; Don't get 'swayed'

Yes, the New Year has started but are you looking for some inspiration, some motivation to actually get the feel of a new beginning? Well, worry not, the talented Priyanka Chopra Jonas is here to the rescue. The month of January is often a dull and cold one, but we are sure that Priyanka Chopra’s ‘new year new hair’ look is sure to make you feel fuzzy and warm and put an instant smile on your face!

Recently, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress put up a quirky and bubbly video of herself showing off her new hair that suited her incredibly well. She could be seen running her hands through her hair and bouncing it left and right. And honestly, her brown hair with blond highlights and the beachy waves won our hearts. The actress looked super happy with the results and thanked the celebrity hairdresser Tracey Cunningham as well. She also enthusiastically wrote on the video, ‘New hair new look!’ It is now proven that be it straight raven-black hair or gorgeous light beachy waves, Priyanka can pull off anything and everything with grace and beauty!

Take a look at Priyanka's new hair:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, a sci-fi picture that was released last month. Aside from that, she has numerous projects in the pipeline, such as Citadel and Text For You. Last year, she and her B-town friends Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also announced that they will work together in the upcoming movie 'Jee Le Zaraa,' directed by Farhan Akhtar.

