  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VIDEO: Mika Singh’s car breaks down due to Mumbai rain at 3 AM; Fans come to his rescue

Mika Singh was returning from the wedding when the incident happened. He was accompanied by actress Akanksha Puri in the car.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:39 am
Mika Singh,Mumbai Rains,Akanksha Puri VIDEO: Mika Singh’s car breaks down due to Mumbai rain at 3 AM; Fans come to his rescue
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs for several hours, leading to flooded roads on Sunday. It is reported that at least 31 people have died in rain-related incidents in the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. However, amid this, singer Mika Singh's vehicle broke down in the middle of the night at 3 AM. He was returning after attending Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s post-wedding function and was accompanied by Akansha Puri.

The video was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani and the caption reads, “Jab Mika paji ki car band hoti hai toh itne log help karne aa jate hain (when Mika’s car breaks down, so many people come to his assistance). You can see this.” As soon as his car got stuck, scores of people gathered to help him. The video shows how they are helping him. The singer also thanked everyone for their help. The crowd was seen cheering for him.

It is reported that the singer and Akanksha are dating. The actress is best known for the TV series Vighnaharta Ganesha. The actress had mentioned in her earlier interviews that she knew the singer for the last 12 years and he is now like her family. 

Click here to view the video:

He is famous as a rapper, singer and performer. He has a large catalog of songs and prominent among them are Bas Ek King, Mauja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta, Dhanno. His recent song “Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag” was remixed by U.S based singer Pinky Paras.

Also Read: WATCH: Mika Singh hugs 'dost' Rakhi Sawant as they reunite in the city, Says 'I couldn't ignore her'

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

You may like these
Disha Patani has a special request for Mumbaikars related to 'stray dogs' amid 'crazy' Mumbai rains
PIC: Kangana Ranaut finds Mumbai rains romantic and yearns for her man; Says ‘Please show up’
Sajid Khan gets emotional seeing Shaan & Mika Singh pay tribute to Wajid Khan
Mika Singh sends water ration to protesting farmers
Happy New Year: Hrithik Roshan croons & revisits Ek Pal Ka Jeena with Mika at a bash & it's best start to 2021
Mika Singh takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; Advises her to provide free meals instead of being on Twitter
Anonymous 17 hours ago

Nice article