VIDEO: Mika Singh’s car breaks down due to Mumbai rain at 3 AM; Fans come to his rescue

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs for several hours, leading to flooded roads on Sunday. It is reported that at least 31 people have died in rain-related incidents in the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. However, amid this, singer Mika Singh's vehicle broke down in the middle of the night at 3 AM. He was returning after attending Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s post-wedding function and was accompanied by Akansha Puri.

The video was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani and the caption reads, “Jab Mika paji ki car band hoti hai toh itne log help karne aa jate hain (when Mika’s car breaks down, so many people come to his assistance). You can see this.” As soon as his car got stuck, scores of people gathered to help him. The video shows how they are helping him. The singer also thanked everyone for their help. The crowd was seen cheering for him.

It is reported that the singer and Akanksha are dating. The actress is best known for the TV series Vighnaharta Ganesha. The actress had mentioned in her earlier interviews that she knew the singer for the last 12 years and he is now like her family.