VIDEO: NCB conducts raids at Ananya Panday's home amid Aryan Khan's drug case
On Wednesday, hours before Aryan Khan's bail order was rejected, the NCB had revealed that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court.
"Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB," ANI's tweet read on Wednesday.
Take a look at the NCB at Ananya Panday's home:
There was high drama outside Arthur Road prison on Thursday as Shah Rukh Khan visited to meet his son Aryan Khan who has been lodged since the past 14 days. Aryan's bail was rejected on Wednesday and his legal team has now approached the Bombay High Court.
Apart from the NCB reaching Ananya Panday's home, another team of the anti-drug agency reached SRK's home Mannat in Mumbai's suburbs after the actor reached home from Arthur Road prison.
