VIDEO: NCB conducts raids at Ananya Panday's home amid Aryan Khan's drug case

Updated on Oct 21, 2021 09:03 PM IST  |  64K
   
The Narcotics Control Bureau reached Ananya Panday's home in Mumbai's suburbs on Thursday morning to carry out a raid. The NCB raid comes amid the cruise drug bust case in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. While the NCB has not officially commented on the purpose of their visit, the raid comes a day after NCB's statement on Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. 

On Wednesday, hours before Aryan Khan's bail order was rejected, the NCB had revealed that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court. 

"Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB," ANI's tweet read on Wednesday. 

Take a look at the NCB at Ananya Panday's home: 

There was high drama outside Arthur Road prison on Thursday as Shah Rukh Khan visited to meet his son Aryan Khan who has been lodged since the past 14 days. Aryan's bail was rejected on Wednesday and his legal team has now approached the Bombay High Court.   

Apart from the NCB reaching Ananya Panday's home, another team of the anti-drug agency reached SRK's home Mannat in Mumbai's suburbs after the actor reached home from Arthur Road prison. 

Comments
Anonymous : Her Dad used to be a playboy back in those days. High risk behavior. Her mother indulged in these behaviors too. How do you think she met him ? Apple does not fall far from the team . Her parents are party animals just like the khans. Party, booze and dope !!!
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : No point raiding her residence. She destroyed every ing the moment she heard the news of Aryan khan’s arrest and Aryan is in jail for the last 18 days. She got enough time to tamper and destroy with evidence.
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : These are the so called Stars of Bollywood..
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Wonder if Ananya has a manager to pay millions of $ to take the fall for her like Deepika did....S Wankhede said they had a solid case against her.
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : She would have got rid of any incriminating evidence from her place the moment she found out Aryan was arrested. No point raiding the place now.
REPLY 9 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Getting some one to court even after raiding him at party was not appreciated by Indians , imagine the reaction if they went ahead and raided an
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Junky panday must be proud of bandariya panday
REPLY 7 13 hours ago
Anonymous : You must be yourself a a smelly junky
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Love this! Junky and Bandariya Panday!!
REPLY 1 9 hours ago

