VIDEO: NCB conducts raids at Ananya Panday's home amid Aryan Khan's drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau reached Ananya Panday's home in Mumbai's suburbs on Thursday morning to carry out a raid. The NCB raid comes amid the cruise drug bust case in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. While the NCB has not officially commented on the purpose of their visit, the raid comes a day after NCB's statement on Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats.

On Wednesday, hours before Aryan Khan's bail order was rejected, the NCB had revealed that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court.

"Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB," ANI's tweet read on Wednesday.

Take a look at the NCB at Ananya Panday's home: