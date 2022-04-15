VIDEO: Neetu Kapoor thanks saree artist Dolly Jain for dressing her up like 'Makhan' for son Ranbir's wedding

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had Indians going gaga over their wedding outfits, the couple's respective family members also amped up the style quotient in their ethnic best. One of them was undoubtedly Neetu Kapoor who slayed in all the outfits that she opted for the two-day wedding celebrations. For the Mehendi ceremony, Neetu Kapoor was snapped in a bright and colourful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Turns out, Neetu was all hearts for her saree artist Dolly Jain who draped her in the stunning piece. Taking to Instagram, Dolly Jain shared a video of Neetu flaunting the outfit.

In the video, Neetu can be seen thanking Dolly for making her feel comfortable in the outfit. "Dolly, you are outstanding. I didn't even know there was something like this there. I feel like a princess. I feel so comfortable. I don't have to (worry) idhar kuch hoga, udhar kuch hoga. Aise ekdum makhan jaise aapne mujhe dress kiya hai na.. I love you," said Neetu with a big smile.

While sharing the video, Dolly Jain wrote, "Well, if there’s one Wedding the nation wants to know more about its #Ranlia! And just yesterday I had the absolute honour and privilege to dress the most beautiful #MotherOfTheGroom! So much can be said about Mrs. @neetu54 - she is a woman of boundless grace and charm - add to that compassion and she’s simply golden. Dressed her yesterday in @abujanisandeepkhosla and just when I thought that made my day, she gave me a cherry on top by speaking these lovely words. Neetu Ji - you are fantastic! Love you." Dolly Jain not only draped Neetu Kapoor, but also the bride of the moment Alia Bhatt.

