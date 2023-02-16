VIDEO of Deepika Padukone travelling in Economy class goes VIRAL; Here’s how fans reacted

Bollywood celebrities flying economy class isn’t unheard of. While it is rare, in the past many celebs such as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, and others have been spotted by their fans traveling in economy. Recently, a video of Deepika Padukone flying economy has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on the Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’, showing Deepika Padukone making her way toward the washroom.

Fans were left pleasantly surprised to see Deepika Padukone traveling in economy class. The actress maintained a low profile and was dressed in an orange and blue tracksuit. She had her sunglasses on and wore an orange baseball cap. The video shows the passengers of the flight intrigued to see her as she walked along the aisle. Some people lauded Deepika for being humble, while others recalled their experiences of seeing celebrities flying economy.

A fan of Deepika wrote, “It's better they (celebs) economically rather than opting for private jets,” while another comment read, “Why am I never in those flights?” Another Reddit user wrote, “lmaoo but why is everyone literally STARING INTO HER SOUL the whole flight literally.” Take a look at the video below!