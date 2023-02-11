VIDEO of newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s new home in Mumbai goes VIRAL

Newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have just arrived in Mumbai, a day before their wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai just a few hours ago. After tying the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer on February 7th, Sidharth and Kiara jetted off to Delhi, where they hosted a reception on February 9. Now, the couple has finally arrived in Mumbai and are all set to host their friends from the industry at the reception that will take place on February 12, that is, tomorrow. Now, a video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, shows Sidharth and Kiara’s new apartment in Mumbai.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani has shared a video on his Instagram, which shows a high-rise building. As per the video, this is the building in which Sidharth and Kiara’s new apartment is located. The paparazzi can be heard asking a man when Sidharth and Kiara bought this apartment, to which he replies, “Ho gaya ek hafta (it has been one week).” Take a look at the video below.

Kiara Advani flaunts her huge ring as she arrives in Mumbai with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani looked absolutely gorgeous in a yellow and white ethnic Anarkali suit as she was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai. Sidharth opted for a white kurta pyjama. If you look closely at new bride Kiara’s pictures, you can see her wearing a huge solitaire diamond ring on her finger, and it is oh-so-beautiful!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported yesterday that Sidharth and Kiara will host a grand reception for their Bollywood friends on 12th February 2023. A source informed us, “Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend."