Video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as AI-generated Ken and Barbie goes viral; WATCH

Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie has been making numerous headlines since its release. The film marks one of the blockbusters in the history of cinema. The fever of Barbie has not faded a bit but rather increasing day by day. From creating Barbie stickers to videos of Bollywood celebrities as AI-generated Barbie and Ken, digital artists, as well as fans, showcase their talent by sharing their Barbie re-creations. Now, a digital artist posted a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as AI-generated Ken and Barbie which is doing rounds on social media and gaining lots of attention.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as AI-generated Ken and Barbie goes viral

A while ago, a digital artist posted a video of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as AI-generated Ken and Barbie on his Instagram account, 'divyansh.soni_.' The video shows some scenes from the movie where Ranbir can be seen as Ken originally played by Ryan Gosling and Alia as Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. The artist made the video using artificial intelligence and the result is surprising.

Sharing the video, the digital artist captioned it, "I guess ranbir and alia are the best for this role if they ever make #barbie in bollywood- made with ai , results didn't came out that perfect but still uploading."

Have a look:

The video grabbed a lot of attention. One wrote, "Dammm so good..Aloo is looking like a barbie frr...Blonde hair suits her..And RK looks very much like Ryan gosling.. Perfect pair." Another commented, "Damn this looks so good." "blonde hairstyle suits alia so much," wrote a third Instagram user. Another comment read, "Now this is the Barbie I wanna watch." Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis.

A few days ago, an Instagram account, whose username read Shadygraphics.ai shared a video where Bollywood divas such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna were re-imagined as Barbie avatars. Aishwarya was crowned as the winner as fans felt that the actress could have aced the role of Barbie if the movie was made in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and was released on July 21.