VIDEO of Ranbir Kapoor tossing away fan’s phone goes VIRAL; Netizens convinced it's an ad- WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is one such Bollywood actor who loves interacting with his fans. While the actor isn’t on social media, pictures and videos of him talking to his fans or greeting them often go viral on Instagram. Even during the promotion of his film Brahamstra with Alia Bhatt, we saw him politely interacting with a number of fans, and happily obliging for selfies with them. So it was rather strange to see a video of Ranbir Kapoor throwing away the phone of one of his fans who tried to click a selfie with the actor.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a fan approaching Ranbir Kapoor, and attempting to click a selfie with him. Ranbir can be seen surrounded by the paparazzi who call out Ranbir’s name, trying to get his attention. Ranbir smiles as the fan tries to take a selfie with him, however, after multiple attempts of trying to get the picture right, Ranbir gets annoyed. He holds out his hand, asking the fan for the phone. After he hands Ranbir his phone, the actor is seen tossing the phone away. While you may wonder what made Ranbir so angry that he threw the fan’s phone away, netizens are convinced that it is a promotional campaign.

While one social media user wrote, “It's for an Ad shoot!,” another one commented, “Which advert shoot is this? mobile company?” Another comment read, “Zaroor koi phone ka Ad hoga.” In the video, Ranbir is seen wearing a grey jacket over a white tee, paired with blue denims. Check out the video below!