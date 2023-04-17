VIDEO of Suhana Khan’s cute moment with AbRam at MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match goes VIRAL

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud parents to three children- their daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Suhana, Aryan and AbRam are among the most loved and popular star kids, and their fans go gaga over them every time their pictures surface on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, and recently, his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 match, which took place at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Now, an adorable video of Suhana and AbRam during the match is going viral, and it is just too cute!

Suhana Khan lovingly talks to AbRam during MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match

Pictures and videos of Suhana Khan and AbRam from the MI vs KKR match have been floating on social media. A fan page on Twitter has shared an adorable video that shows Suhana and her little brother AbRam sharing a cute moment during the match. In the video, Suhana can be seen standing protectively behind her brother, and as AbRam tells her something, Suhana leans down to lovingly talk to him. Suhana was seen in a casual look, and she rocked a black and red tee, and golden hoop earrings. Check out the video below.

Suhana Khan and AbRam cheered for the players from the stands. Meanwhile, another picture that has surfaced on Instagram shows Suhana posing with a friend during the IPL 2023 match. “Good lighting, bad result,” read the caption of the picture. Take a look at it below!

Suhana Khan’s first brand endorsement

In other news, Suhana Khan recently became the face of a beauty brand, and Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his daughter as she signed her first International brand endorsement. Taking to his Instagram account, SRK shared Suhana’s pictures and videos from the event, and wrote, “Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

