VIDEO: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s haldi and choora ceremony offers beautiful ode to LOVE

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 earlier this year. The much-hyped grand wedding was a lavish affair that took place in Udaipur, attended by several dignitaries. It’s been a month since the wedding of the couple. Ever since then, the couple often sends the internet into a state of frenzy with their unseen wedding pictures and videos. Yet again, fans couldn’t keep calm as another video from #RagNeeti’s haldi and choora ceremony is out.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's enchanting video from haldi and choora ceremony out

Nearly a month after the wedding of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, the wedding video of the couple gives a glimpse into various enchanting rituals from their Haldi and Choora ceremony. The video begins with a glimpse of the exotic set-up where the pre-wedding rituals took place.

Talking about their special choora ceremony, Parineeti Chopra looked resplendent in a yellow anarkali suit paired with a multicolored striped dupatta. She was also seen carrying an additional net dupatta over her head. The beginning of the video features her brother tying her kaleeras, while his brother exclaims, “It’s a tough job!” followed by the actress made to wear choora. The video also gives a close glimpse of her customized kaleera.

Take a look at the video!

The video further gives various captivating, priceless memories of their wedding. The actress looked gorgeous in a rani pink ethnic outfit. For the special occasion, she opted for a pink lehenga with a jacket layered over it. The minimal silver embroidery enhanced the overall look of the actress. She accessorized her look with heavy jewelry. Apart from Parineeti’s brother, the video also featured the proud parents of the couple.

On the other hand, keeping it simple and classy, Raghav was seen wearing a white kurta pajama with black eyeshades.

The much-in-love couple, Raghav and Parineeti can be seen enjoying the celebrations along with their family and friends immersed in the celebrations. One of the clips features Pari leaving a sweet peck on her husband Raghav’s cheek.

About Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married on September 24 at a grand wedding destination in Udaipur at The Leela Palace. Several VVIP guests including Delhi and Punjab CM, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann respectively, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza amongst several celebrities attended the special day of the couple.

