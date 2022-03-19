VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw 'LIT Holi' bash at their LA home for friends and family.

It's been three to four years since Nick Jonas began celebrating the festival of Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Each year, the celebrations tend to get bigger and better. After celebrating the festival in Mumbai in 2020 and in London last year, the couple threw a super fun Holi bash at their Los Angeles home this year. Considering that the couple are new parents, it only made sense for them to not venture out and celebrate the festival of colours.

Instead, Priyanka and Nick brought the party home and in the singer's own words, made it a 'LIT' celebration. Taking to social media, Nick Jonas dropped a video from their Holi party and gave a glimpse of all the madness. From dousing each other in colours to throwing water balloons and even using water guns (a fancier version of the humble pichkari), it definitely looked like one unmissable party.

While their friends joined them, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas and youngest sibling Franklin Jonas also joined them for the party. Goes without saying, everyone was dressed in their whites which acquired a totally different colour by the end of the Holi party.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a few glimpses as she and Nick smothered each other with love. The actress wrote, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours." Take a look:

Last year, the couple celebrated the festival in London as the actress was in the middle of her Citadel shoot. Priyanka and Nick were joined by Nick's parents for the festivities.

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year. However, they have not yet released any more details or shared a picture of their newborn on social media.

