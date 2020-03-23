VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Indians applauding heroes fighting Coronavirus from the US

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video where she is applauding as part of the Janta Curfew in India. The actress shared the video to show her gratitude towards those constantly working towards fighting Coronavirus.

Jonas might not be in India. But that hasn't held her back participating in the Janta Curfew. On Sunday, March 22, India observed a Janta Curfew announced by PM Narendra Modi . As part of the curfew, he requested Indians to step out at 5 PM and applaud as a sign of gratitude towards those constantly working towards fighting Coronavirus. Several Bollywood stars including , , , Dia Mirza, and were seen participating in the activity.

PeeCee joined Bollywood all the way from the US. The actress, who is under self-quarantine with husband Nick Jonas, took to Instagram and shared a video to show her support. She shared the video with a special message. She said, "Although I couldn't be there in India to join, I am there in spirit."

Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video below:

PeeCee and Nick have been indoors for over a week now. In a video shared last week, the Quantico star admitted the outbreak has left her, along with everyone else's lives, "upside down." In a video shared last week, Priyanka said, "I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is Day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way."

Pinkvilla urges our readers to stay indoors and take care of themselves. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ| Janta Curfew: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor clap as they thank heroes for their selfless service

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More