Video of Priyanka Chopra performing aarti with her chef surfaces, Nick Jonas & his dad participate.

Trust Priyanka Chopra to bring a piece of India wherever she goes and you will always be surprised. As the actress always says that you can never take India out of her, we've seen proof time and again. Now, an unseen throwback video from Priyanka's Diwali celebrations at her Los Angeles home has surfaced. The video seemingly from Priyanka's Diwali 2021 Lakshmi Puja shows the actress involving her chef as well in the rituals.

In the video, Priyanka and chef Sami Udell can be seen performing the aarti together at her Los Angeles home. In the background, Nick Jonas and his dad Papa Jonas can also be seen enthusiastically participating in the aarti. That's not all, socialite Natasha Poonawalla can also be seen in the background.

Priyanka can be seen wearing a yellow saree, while chef Sami is in her apron and joins the family on the auspicious day. Click here to watch Priyanka's unseen throwback video.

In 2021, Priyanka and Nick threw a massive Diwali bash at their Los Angeles home which saw several South Asian as well as Indian American personalities in attendance. Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh, Jay Shetty and others were in attendance.

Priyanka had also shared a glimpse of the grand celebrations as well as the Lakshmi Puja photos with husband Nick Jonas. Check it out if you haven't already:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Irrfan was unconscious, had tears rolling down,' Sutapa on bidding him goodbye by singing songs