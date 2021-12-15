VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hilariously REACT when a fan asks them when they are getting married

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were at their candid best when they made an appearance at the Brahmastra fan event on Wednesday in Delhi. From loads of PDA to answering fan questions, the couple did not hold back. During the event, Ranbir and Alia read out a few fan questions that they had received and one of them was about their marriage.

Ranbir picked up a chit and read the question, "When are you'll going to get married?". Replying to this, Ranbir said, "Havent we seen lot of people getting married in the last one year. I think we should be happy with that." He then looked towards Alia and Ayan and said, "Hamari Kab hogi?

To which Ayan smartly replied, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date." Well dodged we say!

Don't believe us? Take a look at the video below:

While taking the stage at the poster launch, Ranbir Kapoor also got emotional as he remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor who passed away after a long battle with cancer last year.

The fan event included the celebs interacting with the fans, clicking selfies and watching Brahamastra's motion poster in which Ranbir stars as Shiva.

