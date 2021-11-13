VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor exudes charm in casuals as he steps out in city; Ensures to follow COVID 19 rules

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who has not just won hearts with his dapper looks and acting looks but he often makes his female fan following go weak on their knees with his swag. The Ajab Prem Ghazab Kahani actress never misses a chance to make heads turn every time he steps out in the city. Be it his casual look or the red carpet look, Ranbir’s fashion statement often dishes out major style goals. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranbir Kapoor made the heads turn today as he was papped in the city.

In the video, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor was exuding charm in casuals as he wore a grey coloured sweatshirt which he had paired with denims with a pair of white sneakers. He completed his look with a blue cap. This isn’t all. Ranbir made sure to wear a mask as he stepped out in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. In fact, he not just waved at the paps but also made sure to pose for them before getting into his car.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, Ranbir is making headlines for his rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt. The couple has been dating each other for a while and is going strong with their relationship. There are rumours that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot soon. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. As of now, the couple is looking forward to sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.