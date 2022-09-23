VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor rushes to help fans who fall down while trying to catch a glimpse of the actor

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor paid a surprise visit to a theatre in Thane screening Brahmastra.

by Lubna Khan   |  Updated on Sep 23, 2022 03:07 PM IST  |  178.3K
VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor rushes to help fans who fall down while trying to catch a glimpse of the actor
VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor rushes to help fans who fall down while trying to catch a glimpse of the actor

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been promoting their film in full swing. The actors, along with director Ayan Mukerji had been traveling non-stop for the promotional events of Brahmastra, which released two weeks ago. Today, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, Ayan and Ranbir left their fans surprised after they visited a theatre screening Brahmastra. Needless to say, fans were elated to meet Ranbir, and the actor was seen greeting his fans in the theatre.

While some fans tried to click pictures with him, others interacted with Ranbir. The crowd was a little out of control, and a video shared by the paparazzi on social media shows a group of enthusiastic fans falling down on the barricades as they tried to get a glimpse of the actor. Ranbir was shocked at first, but he quickly rushed to the fans and helped them get up. Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, “Public needs to be careful at such events,” while another one praised Ranbir and commented, “love ranbir sir.” Check out the video below.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black outfit, while Ayan Mukerji opted for a white T-shirt and added a checkered shirt over it, pairing them with cargo pants.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and had a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film marks Alia and Ranbir’s first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.  

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt REACTS as Ayan Mukerji addresses fan theories related to Isha and Shiva

Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Sep 23, 2022 04:04 PM
RK needs PR .
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 23, 2022 04:03 PM
Today 23 sep 2022. Brahmastra-354.61 cr gross total box office and budget 450 cr.
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 23, 2022 04:00 PM
the real opinion was formed of fakes and lies describing the collections and the budget of the brahmastra film.
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 23, 2022 03:57 PM
show full video. he bended to help but so many people around and it looks like security guys are covering him from crowd. Nowadays such a big negativity with social media and why do people so crazy with this stars.? I do not understand.
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 23, 2022 03:50 PM
many fakes about collections, budget etc.much lies ever
REPLY
View more comments