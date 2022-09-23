VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor rushes to help fans who fall down while trying to catch a glimpse of the actor

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been promoting their film in full swing. The actors, along with director Ayan Mukerji had been traveling non-stop for the promotional events of Brahmastra, which released two weeks ago. Today, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, Ayan and Ranbir left their fans surprised after they visited a theatre screening Brahmastra. Needless to say, fans were elated to meet Ranbir, and the actor was seen greeting his fans in the theatre.

While some fans tried to click pictures with him, others interacted with Ranbir. The crowd was a little out of control, and a video shared by the paparazzi on social media shows a group of enthusiastic fans falling down on the barricades as they tried to get a glimpse of the actor. Ranbir was shocked at first, but he quickly rushed to the fans and helped them get up. Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, “Public needs to be careful at such events,” while another one praised Ranbir and commented, “love ranbir sir.” Check out the video below.