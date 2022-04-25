VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor spotted in car as new glimpse from Animal shoot in Manali surfaces.

Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai in Sunday after spending the weekend in Manali. Well, his trip to the hills wasn't for fun but the actor instead kicked off his next film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the duo shot for a few scenes in Manal for around two days. Earlier, Pinkvilla had got its readers Ranbir's leaked look in a classic white kurta from the sets of Animal.

On Monday, we stumbled upon another video of Ranbir Kapoor from the hills of Manali. In the video, we get to see the actor sitting inside a car amidst a picturesque setting of the villas and hills. Wearing a black jacket, Ranbir can be seen seated in the passenger seat. He then zooms off in his car.

On Sunday evening, Ranbir was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with Rashmika. The actor's airport look was interesting in beige cargo pants, a plaid shirt and a retro cap.

Take a look at Ranbir's glimpse from the shoot of Animal in Manali:

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was touted to play the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Parineeti opted out of the film and instead chose Imtiaz Ali's project. After Parineeti's exit, Rashmika was announced as the female lead.

