VIDEO: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram ‘danced and laughed merrily’ at their Mumbai reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram broke the internet with their wedding pictures earlier this month. After getting married on November 29, the couple hosted a Mumbai reception, which saw the biggies of B-town walking the red carpet. Now, the newlyweds shared the official video of the star-studded night.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share a video from the Mumbai reception

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married last month following the bride's Meitei rituals and traditions. The Manipuri wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. Soon after, they flew to Mumbai and hosted their friends from the film industry for a fun gala night.

Now, the couple posted the official video from their Mumbai wedding reception, which was all kinds of fun. In the clip, the bride and groom walked hand-in-hand towards the stage, flaunting their million-dollar smiles. Evidently, they had a lot of fun and thoroughly enjoyed each other's company. After posing lovingly with each other, they let their hair loose and danced the night out.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "And then they Danced & Laughed Merrily Ever After."

Take a look:

The couple chose the finest of outfits for their special occasion. While the Sarbjit actor wore a black velvet bandh gala with matching pants, the Mary Kom actress draped a shimmery red and black sequined saree by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Celebs at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Mumbai reception

Almost all of Bollywood was gathered together to wish the couple the best for their new adventure. Senior actors Jeetendra and Jackie Shroff were joined by Chunky Panday, Jaaved Jaffrey, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Imtiaz Ali, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Mona Singh, Aahana Kumra, Tisca Chopra, Tara Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj-Rekha Bhardwaj, Ashutosh Gowariker, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Iulia Vantur and others. Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia also arrived looking dapper in Indian outfits.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's work front

The actor started the year with the thriller film Sergeant. He is reportedly filming for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he is also allegedly directing. Randeep will also be seen in Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz. Lin has also been a part of several acclaimed films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, and Jaane Jaan, among others.

