VIDEO: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone party hard with 83 crew as they jam to Diljit Dosanjh's Lover

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their fans fall in love with them all over again when they walked the red carpet of 83 together. Dishing out ample PDA, the super stylish couple looked stunning as they made heads turn. The premiere was attended by several cricket stalwarts, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerjee, Ranveer Singh's family and Deepika Padukone's family among others. Inside videos from the event show the OG and reel cricketers having a blast.

Looks like the premiere after party was a lit one as several videos have surfaced. In one video, we can see Deepika and Ranveer jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Lover along with the rest of the cast. In the video, we can see Harrdy Sandhu and Sahil Khattar as well as they are surrounded by a group of people.

Meanwhile, Deepika stunned in two different looks. The actress slayed the red carpet in a velvet blue strapless gown. She then slipped into something more comfortable as she was seen wearing a pair of denims which she paired with a black sequin top.

