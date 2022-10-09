VIDEO: Ranveer Singh and NBA legend Shaq's killer dance on Khalibali; Varun Dhawan has BEST reaction

Ranveer Singh , who is the NBA (National Basketball Association) brand ambassador for India, recently attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 held on Thursday with his best friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. Now, Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma took to his social media handle to share a video with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal from Abu Dhabhi as they shook a leg to the actor's famous song Khalibali from his 2018 movie Padmaavat.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer captioned it: "Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq." Fans and well as Ranveer's industry friends were amazed to see the collaboration. Varun Dhawan commented: "The shaq attack," Dino Morea added: "He’s hugeeeee," Chitrangda Singh said: "Hooopin’ it !!" While Vishal Dadlani wrote: "Hahahahahahahahaha, MASSIVE! Literally!" Mini Mathur, Aahana Kumar, Badshah, and many others also reacted to the video. Earlier, the actor shared a video with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo as they shook a leg to Ranveer’s Tattad Tattad from Ramleela.

Ranveer Singh's work front

On the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has several projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. Cirkus is loosely based on the 1982 Hindi film Angoor.

Apart from this, he also has Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023. The Gunday actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha in the lead.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh in head-to-toe fuchsia pink dances with internet sensation Killi Paul; VIDEO