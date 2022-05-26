Video: Ranveer Singh sits on Deepika Padukone's lap; Actress gets pranked by a 'noisy' duck toy

Deepika Padukone has been surprising her fans with her fashion choices at the 75th edition of the Cannes 2022 Film Festival each day. The Piku actress is a part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury, along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury that also includes Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

A few hours back, Deepika shared a reel on her Instagram handle, which shows the actress getting pranked by her team members. The video begins with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress sitting in her dressing room with her team and husband-actor Ranveer Singh. She recalls how her team pranked her by giving her a 'noisy' duck toy. Later, her team gives her a big box of her favorite chocolate and the actress reacts to it and says: "Not the best gift of today, week, or month. It is the best gift of the decade." She is also seen dancing in joy and in the end, Ranveer sits on Deepika's lap and calls him her 'trophy.' Ranveer too reacts to it and says: 'Today, I'm her present.'

Check out Deepika Padukone's Instagram reel HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. Next, she will star in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, Deepika also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K co-starring Prabhas and Disha Patani in the lead.

