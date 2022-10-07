VIDEO: Ranveer Singh teaches Tattad Tattad to NBA star Giannis; Tiger Shroff's reaction is all of us

It’s no secret that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a huge basketball fan. The actor recently attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, and has been on a photo-sharing spree. A few hours ago, he shared his solo pictures from the event. The actor, who was named the NBA’s brand ambassador for India last year, was seen wearing a bright green and yellow coloured Louis Vuitton bomber jacket with a pair of jeans and white sunglasses. Now, Ranveer Singh has posted an entertaining video of him dancing with NBA star Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo to Tattad Tattad.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share a video that shows him teaching the steps of Tattad Tattad to Giannis. Ranveer is his usual energetic self in the video, while Giannis does his best to keep up with Ranveer’s dance steps. The two can be seen doing the hook step of Tattad Tattad, after which they hugged and left. Sharing the reel, Ranveer Singh wrote, “The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaeurope @nbaarabic.” The video was a huge hit among fans of Ranveer Singh and they showered compliments on the actor. Tiger Shroff was also impressed, and he commented, “Ohhhh sheeee bro," along with fire emojis. Check out the video below.

Ranveer Singh poses for a picture with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal

Apart from the video, Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram account to post pictures with Giannis and Shaquille O’Neal. Sharing the photo with Shaquille O’Neal, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Big Shaq daddy!” Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan also clicked a selfie together at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. R Madhavan posted the picture and wrote, “Love you my bro ..”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniyan.

