Video: Riddhima Kapoor celebrates birthday with family & Neetu Kapoor; Thanks everyone for wishes

Bollywood actress and late actor ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her birthday today. The star kid has been getting wishes from all corners. Many celebrities took to their social handle and wished her all good luck. Well, she has traveled to a destination to make her day more special and her mother along with the family has accompanied her. Riddhima has today shared a video of her birthday celebration on Instagram and also thanked everyone for the wishes.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the star kid writes, “Thank you so much for all the birthday love.” In the video, she is seen cutting the cake and her husband, mother Neetu and daughter all are seen singing her birthday song. They are also clapping. Neetu, who often shares glimpses of her life with both Ranbir and Riddhima, also took to her social handle and wished her daughter. She writes, “Happy Birthday my lifeline.” She also shared a picture in which all the four are seen sitting in the restaurant.

The family is in the city of lakes, Udaipur to celebrate Riddhima’s birthday. Neetu had also posted several stories on Instagram where the family is seen enjoying the beauty of Rajasthan and its culture.

Click here to view the video:

Recently, Riddhima and Neetu were seen in the comedy shows hosted by Kapil Sharma. This is the first time that she made an on-screen appearance with her mother. Neetu had shared the video.

Also Read: Ahead of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor joins her daughter’s family for celebrations