VIDEO: Rishi Kapoor's ecstatic expression at a fan singing his song will make you miss the veteran actor

In this viral video, which is making the rounds on social media, Rishi Kapoor is seen serenaded by a fan who sings his song from Deewana, Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha. Check out the heartwarming video below.

The past few days have indeed been a dark period for the world of Bollywood as they had to go through two unfortunate losses; Irrfan Khan and . Chintu ji breathed his last, at the age of 67, today, i.e. April 30, 2020, succumbing to his leukemia diagnosis. The funeral is currently underway as and were by the actor's side. The Kapoor Family put out a statement saying, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

This statement could not be more true and a recent video of the legendary star bears proof of it. In the video, which is currently going viral on social media, a hospitalised Chintu ji is seen getting serenaded by a fan, who sings his iconic song Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha from Deewana, which also starred and Divya Bharti. Chintu ji's ecstatic expression as he sees his fan croon his song is heartwarming to see as even in his sickness, he seemed so jovial! Moreover, Chintu ji also offered some wise words of wisdom, which we are sure that the fan will not forget for the rest of his life.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's video with the fan below:

Actually crying

His spirit n his voice still full of life.

Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor ypu were loved. His last video pic.twitter.com/4XpcVwTivh — Quirky Naari (@QuirkyNaari) April 30, 2020

If rumours are to be believed, the video was taken recently, when Chintu ji was hospitalised and the fan happened to be a doctor. However, that has not been confirmed as of yet!

Rest in peace, Mr. Kapoor.

Credits :Twitter

