THIS VIDEO of Riteish Deshmukh tying wifey Genelia’s tie is beyond adorable: It’s never too late to tie a knot

This video of Riteish Deshmukh tying Genelia’s tie is too cute. Take a look!

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and whenever they both share loved-up photos on social media, all their fans shower immense love on the couple. On the occasion of Christmas, while B-town celebs celebrated the day by partying and visiting the church, Genelia and Riteish grabbed eyeballs with this super cute video.

In the video posted by Genelia, we can see hubby Riteish helping Genelia in tying her red tie in front of a mirror and alongside the video, Genelia wrote, “It’s never too late to tie a knot #alliwantforchristmasisyou.” In the video, Genelia looks delightful as she is seen wearing a white shirt, blue denim and grey blazer. On the other hand, Riteish is posing shirtless behind her, and as soon as Genelia posted the video, it left the internet go Aww.Earlier, and had posted loved up photos from their Christmas celebrations wherein the two were lovingly gazing at each other.

Talking about Ritesh and Genelia, the two tied the knot in 2012 and the couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavaan co-starring and Tara Sutaria. Prior to this, he was seen in Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. Next up, Riteish will be seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and .

Credits :Instagram

