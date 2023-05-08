VIDEO: Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin in black; arrive at Karan Johar’s residence

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are often spotted together at Bollywood parties and have been making headlines lately. Their dating rumours first sparked after they were seen hanging out together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Since then, Aditya and Ananya have been hitting headlines for their rumored romance. Moreover, they amazed the fans after they turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week leaving their fans in awe. Now, they were snapped arriving separately at Karan Johar’s residence for a dinner party. But, they twinned in black outfits.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin in black

On Monday evening, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand dinner party which was graced by the renowned faces of Bollywood. Rumored lovebirds Aditya and Ananya were also photographed as they arrived separately in their cars. Despite making a separate appearance, they were twinning in black t-shirts. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for more inside pictures where they can be seen posing together. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen arriving at the filmmaker’s residence.

Here’s the video:

Work front

Ananya Panday was also snapped at the special screening of The Night Manager which stars Aditya Roy Kapur. On the cinematic front, Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane's next in the pipeline and the project titled 'Call Me Bae'. On the other hand, Aditya was last seen in Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur. He is also gearing up for the release of The Night Manager's second season.

